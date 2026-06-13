Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 344,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 344,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.53% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $45,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 291,611 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 54,971 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 26,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $2,974,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 369,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 210,348 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here