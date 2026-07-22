Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 275,355 Shares of Nayax Ltd. $NYAX

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,524 shares of the company's stock after selling 275,355 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.05% of Nayax worth $21,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nayax during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nayax by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nayax in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth about $128,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nayax

In related news, CEO Carly Lisanne Furman sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $128,512.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,599,697.51. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David Ben-Avi sold 16,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $1,268,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,587,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $503,828,672.64. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,173.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NYAX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nayax from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nayax from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $79.80 price objective on shares of Nayax in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nayax presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYAX

Nayax Stock Performance

NASDAQ NYAX opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70. Nayax Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Nayax had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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