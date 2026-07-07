Clare Market Investments LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,290 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $148.53 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $177.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.40. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $223.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTM Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 2,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $600,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 210,634 shares in the company, valued at $44,009,867.96. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 1,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.92, for a total transaction of $272,431.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,595.40. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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