Claret Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,355 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,445 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.4% of Claret Asset Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Claret Asset Management Corp's holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,646,922 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,437,679,000 after buying an additional 346,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,201,675 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,338,948,000 after buying an additional 42,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 13,894,922 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,310,600,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 639,137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,955,711 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $844,353,000 after buying an additional 8,954,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,626,147 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $813,287,000 after buying an additional 35,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4%

CNI stock opened at $120.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $122.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Canadian National Railway's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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