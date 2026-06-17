Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 173,044 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,362 shares of the company's stock after selling 173,044 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric makes up about 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of nVent Electric worth $169,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,752,000 after buying an additional 217,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $245,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,817,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,699,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,656,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,696,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,997,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.50.

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nVent Electric Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average of $126.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $178.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. nVent Electric's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

See Also

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