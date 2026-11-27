Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 289,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $44,540,000. Allegion comprises about 4.0% of Clean Energy Transition LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned about 0.34% of Allegion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Allegion by 503.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $3,023,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2,372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $39,423,000 after buying an additional 246,004 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Allegion by 5,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 11,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 461.5% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allegion from $182.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho set a $180.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $192.37 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $195.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.83.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Allegion's dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, SVP Timothy Eckersley sold 6,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,136,737.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,641.36. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 4,469 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $799,101.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,923.98. This represents a 28.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc is a global security products company that designs and manufactures solutions for controlling access to buildings. Its offerings include mechanical and electronic locks, access control systems, door closers, exit devices, and related door hardware for residential, commercial, and institutional settings. The company sells products under brands including Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN. Its customers include homeowners, businesses, schools, hospitals, and other organizations seeking to secure and manage access to facilities.

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