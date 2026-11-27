Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,120,382 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $59,369,000. Pentair comprises 5.4% of Clean Energy Transition LLP's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Pentair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $445,819,000. Amundi increased its stake in Pentair by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,237,659 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $369,208,000 after buying an additional 491,758 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $52,940,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $41,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

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Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Pentair had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $976.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Pentair's revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pentair's payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. William Blair set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Pentair from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pentair

About Pentair

Pentair plc is a water solutions company that develops and supplies products and services for managing, treating and moving water. Its offerings include water filtration and treatment systems, pumps, valves and related equipment for residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers. The company also serves the pool and spa market, providing equipment and systems such as pumps, filters, heaters and water-care products. Pentair serves customers in markets around the world. Founded in 1966, Pentair has evolved from its origins as a diversified manufacturer into a company focused on water-related businesses.

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