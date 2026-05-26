Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH is 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC's Largest Position

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,239 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors comprises approximately 8.1% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.39% of Clean Harbors worth $49,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,867 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,862 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,621 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 86.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 63,104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 370,875 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $86,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,390,961. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 4,683 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $1,373,945.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,728 shares in the company, valued at $14,296,307.92. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,519 shares of company stock worth $1,907,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Clean Harbors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Clean Harbors from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $287.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50 day moving average is $295.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $316.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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