Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH is M.D. Sass LLC's 3rd Largest Position

M.D. Sass LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,198 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 74,538 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors comprises approximately 6.2% of M.D. Sass LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. M.D. Sass LLC owned about 0.63% of Clean Harbors worth $78,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 152 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

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Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $275.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $295.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.93. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $316.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.Clean Harbors's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $308.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Clean Harbors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.23.

View Our Latest Report on CLH

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total value of $240,717.84. Following the sale, the director owned 5,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,463,023.14. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,832.21. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,308 shares of company stock worth $2,133,467 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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