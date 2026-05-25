Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,351 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 45,007 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Clean Harbors worth $79,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 374 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 4,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $1,373,945.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,728 shares in the company, valued at $14,296,307.92. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total value of $240,717.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,463,023.14. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 6,519 shares of company stock worth $1,907,663 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. Weiss Ratings downgraded Clean Harbors from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $287.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $316.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Clean Harbors's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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