Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 371.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 365.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $147.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.99. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is 106.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $183.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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