Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 23,023 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,023 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.5%

Zoetis stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average is $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

More Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders and deadline notices tied to an ongoing securities fraud class action against Zoetis, alleging investors were harmed by false or misleading statements during the Jan. 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period. These headlines can weigh on sentiment because they raise legal overhang and potential financial/reputational risk.

Multiple law firms issued reminders and deadline notices tied to an ongoing securities fraud class action against Zoetis, alleging investors were harmed by false or misleading statements during the Jan. 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period. These headlines can weigh on sentiment because they raise legal overhang and potential financial/reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Zoetis was reportedly downgraded after a steep broader market selloff, signaling weakening near-term sentiment from Wall Street and adding to pressure on the stock.

Zoetis was reportedly downgraded after a steep broader market selloff, signaling weakening near-term sentiment from Wall Street and adding to pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: A bearish article highlighted lawsuits challenging the company’s companion-animal outlook, suggesting investors may be questioning growth assumptions for a key business segment.

A bearish article highlighted lawsuits challenging the company’s companion-animal outlook, suggesting investors may be questioning growth assumptions for a key business segment. Neutral Sentiment: Zoetis presented at the 46th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, which may help investors gauge management’s outlook and strategy, but no major new catalyst was highlighted in the transcript headline.

Zoetis presented at the 46th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, which may help investors gauge management’s outlook and strategy, but no major new catalyst was highlighted in the transcript headline. Neutral Sentiment: One valuation-oriented piece argued Zoetis could be a deep-value opportunity with significant upside, which may support longer-term sentiment but is unlikely to outweigh today’s legal and rating-related headlines.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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