Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.04 Billion Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566,738 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 665,523 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.56% of TE Connectivity worth $1,038,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 97,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.57.

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Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $212.70 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $214.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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