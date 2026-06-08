Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $128.37 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,672,645 shares of the company's stock after selling 224,953 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.14% of Elanco Animal Health worth $128,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company's stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 2,445,872 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company's stock worth $18,830,000 after buying an additional 76,408 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,383 shares of the company's stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 295,651 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 4,971 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 4,911 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,272,524.20. This represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.Elanco Animal Health's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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