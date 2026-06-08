Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $161.30 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,431 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,122 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Burlington Stores worth $161,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $317.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.Burlington Stores's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Burlington Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Burlington Stores wasn't on the list.

While Burlington Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here