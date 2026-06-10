Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $25.08 Million Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,953 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 350,111 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of Clearwater Analytics worth $25,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 643.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,546 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Clearwater Analytics's revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 51,967 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,236,814.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,415,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,691,732.20. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 18,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $447,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 155,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,691,832.20. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,332 shares of company stock worth $4,634,362. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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