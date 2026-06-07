Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $353.80 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407,007 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 2,300,564 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NextEra Energy worth $353,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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