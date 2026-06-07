Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $405.93 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,726 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $405,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Article Title

CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Article Title

WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Article Title

Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Article Title

Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Article Title

Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Neutral Sentiment: Broader health-care sector commentary and stock-screen articles were generally supportive, but they are less likely to be a direct driver of LLY’s move than the CVS and pipeline news. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,133.15 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,166.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $974.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,013.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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