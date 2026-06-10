Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $43.26 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,101 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,378 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Crown worth $43,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Mount Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 352,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,318,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Crown by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 59,675 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49,859 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Crown Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $116.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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