Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $697.69 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,791,761 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 240,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.69% of CVS Health worth $697,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Bank Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 42,147 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in CVS Health by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 386,968 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 243,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,043,423 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $955,766,000 after purchasing an additional 574,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 75,231 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $98.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Health was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Article Title

CVS Health was upgraded to a , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited softer medical cost and utilization trends across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Article Title

The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Neutral Sentiment: CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Article Title

Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Article Title

CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Additional community partnership news, including a job training lab in Lincoln Heights, is supportive of the brand but not a direct earnings driver. Article Title

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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