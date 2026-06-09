Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $97.12 Million Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,074 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,177 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of Ryan Specialty worth $97,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,322.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 65.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYAN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz acquired 3,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $99,890.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,595.24. The trade was a 287.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 13,817,859 shares in the company, valued at $449,080,417.50. This represents a 0.88% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.44 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Ryan Specialty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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