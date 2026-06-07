Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149,463 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 810,543 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.43% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $364,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,783,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,765,804 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $3,497,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,968 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 566.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 888,239 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 754,919 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26,635.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 736,835 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $124,916,000 after purchasing an additional 734,079 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 138.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 972,595 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $163,847,000 after purchasing an additional 564,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 7.6%

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $255.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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