Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $15.04 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,131 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Tyler Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 103 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:TYL opened at $303.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.72 and a 200 day moving average of $373.97. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.71 and a 52 week high of $621.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.Tyler Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $335.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $543.00 price target (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Trending Headlines about Tyler Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Tyler Technologies this week:

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tyler Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyler Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Tyler Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here