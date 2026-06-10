Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $45.14 Million in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 986,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,137,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Celsius at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 3.8% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Celsius from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.53.

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Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Celsius Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business's revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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