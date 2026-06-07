Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,997,205 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 1,075,864 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Walt Disney worth $568,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.83 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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