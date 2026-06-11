Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $6.79 Million Investment in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 485,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,794,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Arlo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,270,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 580,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 557.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 119,857 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 375.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 245,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 193,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 450.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 139,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 114,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARLO

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $1,020,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 499,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,848,194.50. This represents a 11.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,750,000. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ARLO opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arlo Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arlo Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Arlo Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here