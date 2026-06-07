Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,051 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Parker-Hannifin worth $267,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $1,147.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,137.00 to $1,141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,020.80.

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Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $883.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's 50-day moving average is $907.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $915.87. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $646.51 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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