Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 145,420 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337,187 shares of the company's stock after selling 145,420 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.38% of Datadog worth $181,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,816 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $3,582,214.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 270,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,209,576.40. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 12,202 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.29, for a total value of $3,041,836.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,755,472.59. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,141,526 shares of company stock worth $214,081,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $225.00 price objective on Datadog in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Datadog from $212.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Datadog latest report

Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Software sector rebound report

Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Bank of America conference transcript

Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC insider filing

Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A separate report said insiders sold about $90 million of Datadog shares over the past year, reinforcing concerns that management may see limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong run. Datadog insiders sold US$90m of shares suggesting hesitancy

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $234.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 616.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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