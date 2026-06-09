Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 210,872 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,486,542 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 210,872 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.67% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $79,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of AMH stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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