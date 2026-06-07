Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 238,647 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 238,647 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.97% of Sherwin-Williams worth $776,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,450,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $672,213,000 after buying an additional 985,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after buying an additional 600,119 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $177,433,000 after buying an additional 443,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,323,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $428,764,000 after buying an additional 358,857 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.7%

SHW stock opened at $305.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.13 and a 200 day moving average of $332.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $289.86 and a 52 week high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. Sherwin-Williams's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $365.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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