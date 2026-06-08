Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 309,325 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,584,316 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 309,325 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Emerson Electric worth $210,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 185.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $418,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $821,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $822,618,000 after purchasing an additional 938,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $945,227,000 after purchasing an additional 859,171 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.24.

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Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE EMR opened at $138.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $122.11 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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