Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 379,557 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,784,319 shares of the company's stock after selling 379,557 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Johnson Controls International worth $572,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 123.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $143.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock's 50-day moving average is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average is $129.69. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $148.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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