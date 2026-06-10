Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,713 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,955 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $26,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ross Stores alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,762,583 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,487,720,000 after acquiring an additional 180,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $868,360,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,747,639 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $605,704,000 after acquiring an additional 426,370 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,655,932 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $709,518,000 after acquiring an additional 252,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ross Stores by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,045,346 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $616,470,000 after acquiring an additional 375,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $229.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.49 and a 1 year high of $237.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $223.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.12. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total value of $3,398,371.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ross Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ross Stores wasn't on the list.

While Ross Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here