Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,688 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 12,599 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $55,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 34.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 40.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 30.7% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $183.47 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

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