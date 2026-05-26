Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chubb by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $328.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $345.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $326.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.38.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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