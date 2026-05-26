Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,921 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 107 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $355.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $316.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

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