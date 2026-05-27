Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 75,491 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,491 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,554,498 shares of the company's stock worth $447,227,000 after acquiring an additional 138,654 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $6,264,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Zoetis by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,849 shares of the company's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the company's stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,177 shares of the company's stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $172.23. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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