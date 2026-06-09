Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Position Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,882,816 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,087,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.01% of Clearwater Analytics worth $141,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 643.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company's stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm's revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $450,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 480,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,563,685.33. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 190,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,627,253.06. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,862. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CWAN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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