Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,372,960 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,761,687 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.15% of Clearwater Analytics worth $81,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWAN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,642,000 after buying an additional 9,268,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,370,000 after buying an additional 5,967,798 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,846,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,297,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,444,000 after buying an additional 3,067,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company's stock.

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Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.Clearwater Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.55 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 51,967 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,236,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,415,619 shares in the company, valued at $33,691,732.20. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $450,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 480,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,563,685.33. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,091. Insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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