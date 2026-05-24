Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880,506 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,695,866 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.01% of Clearwater Analytics worth $141,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,380,238 shares of the company's stock worth $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,906 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,551 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company's stock worth $599,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CWAN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $24.55 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 21,631 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $514,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 485,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,552,972.20. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 18,790 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $447,202.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 155,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,691,832.20. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,332 shares of company stock worth $4,624,562. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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