Avala Global LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF - Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900,190 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,688,800 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 3.6% of Avala Global LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Avala Global LP owned 1.74% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $109,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 135,000 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the mining company's stock worth $28,626,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 852,021 shares of the mining company's stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,895 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Edilson Camara purchased 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $99,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 64,717 shares in the company, valued at $873,032.33. The trade was a 12.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Glj Research raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.60 to $17.48 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is a vertically integrated steel producer headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Its operations span iron ore mining and pelletizing, steelmaking, and the production and finishing of steel products, including flat-rolled carbon and stainless steel, electrical steel, plate, and tinplate. The company serves customers across North America, with a focus on the automotive, infrastructure, and manufacturing industries. Its products are used in applications such as vehicle bodies and components, construction, appliances, and electrical equipment.

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