Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,235 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 128.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $112.06 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

eBay News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay with an Outperform rating and a $135 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This kind of analyst support can help reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Benzinga coverage

Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay with an rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This kind of analyst support can help reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: The UK competition watchdog cleared eBay’s $1.2 billion Depop acquisition , removing a regulatory hurdle and signaling progress on eBay’s growth-by-acquisition strategy. Retail Insight Network article

The UK competition watchdog cleared eBay’s , removing a regulatory hurdle and signaling progress on eBay’s growth-by-acquisition strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that eBay currently has a “Hold” consensus from brokerages, which suggests analysts remain split on the near-term outlook despite the recent bullish target. American Banking News article

Coverage also noted that eBay currently has a consensus from brokerages, which suggests analysts remain split on the near-term outlook despite the recent bullish target. Neutral Sentiment: A product-related mention about a classic Camaro being listed on eBay is not a meaningful company-specific catalyst for the stock. MSN article

A product-related mention about a classic Camaro being listed on eBay is not a meaningful company-specific catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s renewed push to acquire eBay, including his comment that the company is “coming for eBay one way or another.” While an acquisition premium can sometimes support a stock, the repeated takeover pressure and talk of appealing directly to shareholders may also create uncertainty and volatility for eBay investors. Yahoo Finance article

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,595.23. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $116,766.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,399.06. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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