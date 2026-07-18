Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,751 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $24,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $291.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.20 and a 200 day moving average of $406.56. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $519.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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