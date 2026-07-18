Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 17,628 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,240 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,628 shares during the period. RTX comprises 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $39,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $3,167,626,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in RTX by 24,730.9% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,102,956 shares of the company's stock worth $1,852,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in RTX by 1,545.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock worth $316,128,000 after buying an additional 1,618,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,402,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $807,349,000 after buying an additional 1,450,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Article Title

RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Article Title

RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Article Title

Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports about NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX gaming GPUs, including launch delays, hotspot temperature issues and SEGA collaborations, do not appear to be material drivers for RTX Corporation’s stock and are likely to be a naming coincidence.

RTX Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:RTX opened at $193.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.62. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.56 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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