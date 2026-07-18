Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,470 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,642 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of PM opened at $192.72 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $194.62. The company has a market cap of $300.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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