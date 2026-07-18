Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,569 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $36,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,340 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in American Express by 73.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,451,606 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $438,975,000 after acquiring an additional 616,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Express by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after purchasing an additional 558,533 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in American Express by 23.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $925,449,000 after purchasing an additional 537,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:AXP opened at $355.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.33. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut American Express from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

Key American Express News

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American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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