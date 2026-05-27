Climber Capital SA Invests $3.86 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Climber Capital SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,344 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Climber Capital SA's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $388.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The company has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.07 and a 200-day moving average of $323.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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