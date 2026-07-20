Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,045 shares of the company's stock after selling 120,872 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises 0.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cloudflare worth $70,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,626,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,979,000 after acquiring an additional 188,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,259,000 after acquiring an additional 336,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,381,985 shares of the company's stock worth $284,900,000 after acquiring an additional 206,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NET

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $277.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,111.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $291.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.Cloudflare's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $1,340,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 888,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,101,252.03. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total value of $12,953,268.24. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,544 shares of company stock worth $132,719,009. Insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Morgan Stanley price target increase on Cloudflare

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare launched Precursor , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Cloudflare launches Precursor

Cloudflare launched , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Cloudflare momentum stock article

Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Cloudflare valuation article

Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Neutral Sentiment: The stock also got a “gains as market dips” mention, reflecting relative strength versus the broader market rather than a company-specific catalyst. Cloudflare gains as market dips article

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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