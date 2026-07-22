Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774,026 shares of the company's stock after selling 245,131 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.07% of Cloudflare worth $778,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,090.02, a PEG ratio of 277.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $291.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a "sell" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on NET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $5,618,199.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,391,291.75. This trade represents a 35.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $33,117.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,485. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 564,903 shares of company stock worth $127,356,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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