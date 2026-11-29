Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,378 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,565 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $61,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,046,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,537,000 after purchasing an additional 48,956 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 959,987 shares of the company's stock worth $235,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 347,652 shares of the company's stock worth $125,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 333,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 292,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,003 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total value of $9,156,022.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,357,678.25. The trade was a 32.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Thomas Seifert sold 12,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $3,744,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 104,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,444,367.22. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 264,638 shares of company stock valued at $80,951,149 over the last ninety days. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NET opened at $296.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $370.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.14. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 154.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $782.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $737.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $394.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare provides cloud-based services designed to improve the security, performance and reliability of websites, applications and corporate networks. Its global network delivers content and helps protect customers from cyber threats, including distributed denial-of-service attacks. The company's offerings include content delivery and DNS services, web application security, bot management and zero-trust tools for securing access to applications and networks. Its Cloudflare Workers platform also enables developers to build and run applications across the company's network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cloudflare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cloudflare wasn't on the list.

While Cloudflare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report